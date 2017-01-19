CINCINNATI (AP) — A new analysis shows the number of fatal shootings involving Cincinnati police officers since 2010 is on the rise in comparison to the previous decade.

The Cincinnati Enquirer’s investigation found the average rate per year of police-involved shootings in Cincinnati since 2010 is double that of the 2000s, when there were 12 total deaths. So far this decade, 18 people have died.

Chief Eliot Isaac expressed “alarm” over the statistics, but declined to speculate on why the number of fatal police shootings has increased.

“There’s nothing I can pinpoint right now that can explain it. But I am open to further analysis,” Isaac said.

Local Black Lives Matter organizer Brian Taylor said police would be shedding light on institutionalized racism if they were able to explain the rise in any quantifiable way.

“There is a false narrative going around that CPD is doing better at de-escalating situations in our city with people of color,” Taylor said.