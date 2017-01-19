YOUNGSTOWN — The ribbon was cut today on the renovations at the YMCA downtown, 17 N. Champion St.

The $5 million renovation took less than a year to complete despite daily obstacles that came from renovating a 100-year-old building.

"We found glass floors," said Patrick Lankey, the project architect from Strollo Architects. "We found staircases that no one knew about it. Almost every day we were designing and moving something different."

The renovation was completed in November. Today, those involved in the project and community members gathered to celebrate the completion with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

