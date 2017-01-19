BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown woman on a felony warrant related to a gun theft.

Charged with theft is Jennifer Al-Taweel Ribarich, 37, of Lowell Avenue. Police served the warrants at a Belmont Avenue counseling center Wednesday, according to a police report.

The charges stem from a report filed in September, in which a Jaguar Place resident – a family member of Ribarich’s – reported eight handguns were taken from his house. The victim later recovered some of his property from an area shop where they had been pawned, according to the report.

The report states Ribarich also was arrested on a bench warrant out of Mahoning County Area Court here. Court records indicate she previously was charged with receiving stolen property.

She was taken to the Mahoning County jail.