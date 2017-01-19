JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman woman arrested on gun theft warrant



Published: Thu, January 19, 2017 @ 12:30 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown woman on a felony warrant related to a gun theft. 

Charged with theft is Jennifer Al-Taweel Ribarich, 37, of Lowell Avenue. Police served the warrants at a Belmont Avenue counseling center Wednesday, according to a police report. 

The charges stem from a report filed in September, in which a Jaguar Place resident – a family member of Ribarich’s – reported eight handguns were taken from his house. The victim later recovered some of his property from an area shop where they had been pawned, according to the report. 

The report states Ribarich also was arrested on a bench warrant out of Mahoning County Area Court here. Court records indicate she previously was charged with receiving stolen property.

She was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes