YOUNGSTOWN — City council authorized the board of control today to sign a contract for about $800,000 with MKSK, a Columbus firm, for final design and construction management work in the proposed downtown amphitheater and riverfront park.

The park would go along the Mahoning River from the South Avenue Bridge, passing under the Market Street Bridge, to just west of Hazel Street at the former site of the Wean United Building, demolished in 2014. The 3,250-seat amphitheater is to be located at the former Wean location on South Phelps Street. The work has a projected completion date of May 2018.

Also today, council voted to have the board of control give a tax abatement and $350,000 in water and wastewater grants to Fireline Inc., an Andrews Avenue business that manufactures industrial ceramics primarily for the aerospace industry.

Fireline is investing $5.76 million on a 25,000-square-foot addition to be finished by the end of the year.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com.