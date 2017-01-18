AUSTINTOWN — Someone falsely claiming to be a woman's grandson got her to send him money, according to a report.

The township woman told police she received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson who said he was in jail following a car accident. He said he needed $4,500 to cover damages to the other car and she would be reimbursed by State Farm.

She came up with $2500, which the suspect reportedly asked her to put on Best Buy gift cards and mail to a Cleveland address.

After subsequently talking to her grandson she realized she was possibly the victim of a scam.

The matter is under investigation.