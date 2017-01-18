JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Woman scammed for $2,500 by someone claiming to be her grandson



Published: Wed, January 18, 2017 @ 11:16 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Someone falsely claiming to be a woman's grandson got her to send him money, according to a report.

The township woman told police she received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson who said he was in jail following a car accident. He said he needed $4,500 to cover damages to the other car and she would be reimbursed by State Farm.

She came up with $2500, which the suspect reportedly asked her to put on Best Buy gift cards and mail to a Cleveland address.

After subsequently talking to her grandson she realized she was possibly the victim of a scam.

The matter is under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes