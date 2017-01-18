YOUNGSTOWN — Home sales in the Mahoning Valley rose in 2016 from 2015.

Mahoning County ended 2016 with a slight increase in housing sales, according to data released by the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

A total of 2,753 home sales were closed in 2016, up from 2015’s total of 2,743. Pending sales in the county were 2,813 in 2016, up from 2,802 in 2015.

Columbiana County ended the year with 845 closed sales, up from 808 made in 2015. Pending sales were also up with 863 made in 2016 compared with 824 in 2015.

Trumbull County also saw an increase in closed sales with 2,063 homes sold in 2016 compared with 2,000 in 2015, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors. Pending sales in the county were 2,101 in 2016, up from 2,014 made in 2015.