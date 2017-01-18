WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says that after he leaves office on Friday he wants to take time to process the "amazing experience" his family has gone through.

Addressing reporters this afternoon at his final news conference, Obama says he wants to make sure that Michelle Obama, his wife of 24 years, is willing to "re-up" and put up with him a little bit longer.

He wants to write, be quiet a little bit and "not hear myself talk so darn much." He also wants to spend time with daughters Malia and Sasha.

Obama and his family will head for vacation in Palm Springs, Calif., after Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

The White House has not said how long they will stay in California before they return to a rented home in Washington.