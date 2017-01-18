JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Passenger in Amish buggy killed in buggy-truck crash in Ohio



Published: Wed, January 18, 2017 @ 7:06 p.m.

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A man riding in a horse-drawn Amish buggy was killed when the buggy and a truck crashed in northeast Ohio.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol statement says the truck struck the rear of the buggy as both vehicles were traveling north on State Route 58 shortly after 6 a.m. today. Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from their vehicle.

The patrol says 25-year-old Jon Swartzentruber, of Homerville, died at the scene of the crash. Authorities say the buggy’s operator was 54-year-old Levi Shetler, of Wellington. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Troopers say the crash also killed the horse pulling the buggy.

Authorities say their investigation is continuing.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes