BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANDELMO, JAMES C II 11/28/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

BELDEN, MOLDER CHARLES 3/8/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Kidnapping

BOWSER, RACHEL MARIE 10/10/1974 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

CRUZ, ANGEL M II 2/28/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



DAVIS, ANTOINE E 12/8/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Kidnapping

DEWITT, DAVID EUGENE 11/2/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License

DICARLO, JACOB T 8/1/1980 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

FULLER, JEFFREY II 7/25/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

GRABAN, BRUCE JAMES 8/9/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

HARDY, JAYJUANE LEONARD 6/29/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Open Container Liquor

HASLEY, BRANDON 2/5/1993 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

JOYCE, MICHELLE 2/24/1978 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

PIZARRO, RUDDY ANTONIO FLORES 11/25/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO LUIS 12/31/1992 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Burglary

ROOD, JEREMIAH FLOYD 9/17/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Speed/Assured Clear Distance Ahead

ROY, ASHLEY NICHOLE 10/4/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

RYAN, GARY EUGENE 11/6/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SMITH, TYHESHA M 8/3/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Suspension

SYKES JR., LEONARD LLEWELLYN 6/27/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

WOODLAND, JOHN WILLIAM IV 12/13/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AUSTRINO, DAELA M 11/6/1983 1/14/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



BERRY JR, JAMES W 5/18/1981 1/17/2017 BONDED OUT



BISH, JUSTIN J 4/12/1982 1/17/2017 BONDED OUT

BLEGGI, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER JR 7/23/1992 12/1/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BOYD, RICHARD HARRIS 7/20/1970 1/17/2017 BONDED OUT

BROOKS, MAURICE JAMES 12/15/1986 10/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



COLON, MICHAEL J 11/28/1953 1/8/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

CORNICELLI, GEORGEANN 2/11/1961 1/13/2017 BONDED OUT

DETORO, CHRISTOPHER S 5/8/1973 1/12/2017 BONDED OUT

DRUMMOND, DOMINIC ALBERT 3/15/1990 1/15/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ELISER, KAIN R 12/6/1993 1/14/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

FRANKLIN, JERRY L 1/16/1991 8/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FRANKLIN, ZIKOME L 1/20/1985 1/16/2017 BONDED OUT

GIBSON, EDWARD OGDEN JR 7/9/1997 1/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

GLENN, HARDRICK JAVELL 10/7/1957 1/12/2017 TIME SERVED

HABIB, DEVIN M 5/24/1986 10/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HERSMAN, NATHAN 4/14/1995 1/17/2017 BONDED OUT

HOON, DARRYLL R SR 1/24/1972 1/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JACKSON, XAVIER 2/24/1998 1/17/2017 TIME SERVED

LEBRON, CLAXTON MAURICE 3/30/1991 1/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

LEBRON, JACQUELINE 4/6/1971 1/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MAGBY, RONALD PHILLIP 12/18/1958 4/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MCCORMICK, JOSEPH ELIO 5/7/1970 1/15/2017 BONDED OUT

MCGUIRE, DAVID 9/1/1982 1/15/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

MCGUIRE, KENNETH PAUL JR 6/30/1952 1/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MIRANDA, JOSE 5/24/1969 1/15/2017 BONDED OUT

MORTON, ANTHONY JAMES II 4/26/1984 9/8/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MYERS, JONATHAN EVERTT 2/7/1990 1/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

OLSON, RAYMOND L 9/9/1989 1/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PUTNAM, REX A II 5/16/1980 12/5/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

REESE, MARVIN CORNELIUS 5/26/1973 1/14/2017 BONDED OUT

TRAFICANT, ARIANNA MARIE 2/7/1992 1/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



WILLIAMSON, JAMES WOODY 2/6/1983 11/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC