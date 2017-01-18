YOUNGSTOWN — The aggravated murder trial of David Hackett was halted today as jury selection was set to begin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court because Hackett wants to act as his own attorney.

Judge John Durkin granted his motion and set a new trial date of May 30. A final pretrial date is April 13.

Hackett, 54, also faces charges of rape and kidnapping for the death of Collena Carpenter, 30, of Homeworth in Columbiana County. Carpenter was found Oct. 13, 2013, near an access area by the Mahoning River by West Avenue. She was stabbed several times.