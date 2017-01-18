JOBS
Coroner identifies man who went missing after boat capsized in Lake Erie



Published: Wed, January 18, 2017 @ 2:45 p.m.

CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) — A coroner has identified the man presumed drowned in November after a boat capsized in Lake Erie east of Cleveland.

The Ashtabula Coroner’s Office today said 55-year-old Roger Burton, of Alliance, was identified using dental records and from a medical implant and a surgical scar.

Burton’s body was discovered Saturday by a man walking along a beach in Conneaut near the Pennsylvania border. Burton and another man fell into the water after their boat capsized Nov. 6 off Fairport Harbor, about 30 miles east of Cleveland.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue crew found the other man on the hull of the boat but couldn’t locate Burton during an extensive search.

Conneaut is 50 miles east of Fairport Harbor.

