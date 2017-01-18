WASHINGTON (AP) — Two days before Donald Trump takes office, the CIA today published for the first time its guidelines for how it collects, stores, searches and shares information about Americans.

New rules put limits on those who can search it and require they give a reason.

While some of the policies haven't been updated since 1982, others have been changed, reflecting radical developments in technology over the past three decades and the CIA's effort to be more transparent and protect Americans' privacy and civil liberties, the spy agency said. The changes will go into effect March 18.

The revised, unclassified guidelines have been in the works for years, CIA General Counsel Caroline Krass said. But the timing of the announcement, shortly before Trump's inauguration, suggests officials prioritized their completion before President Barack Obama left office. The incoming Trump administration could undo the changes, though doing so would likely be a complicated and time-consuming process.

"This is a significant step for us," Krass told reporters.

The CIA operates under a 1981 presidential order that is not overseen by the U.S. courts. The agency focuses its spying outside the U.S., but sometimes it inadvertently collects information on Americans.

The new guidelines impose a five-year time limit for how long the agency can hold onto certain information on Americans that has not been reviewed or evaluated. There is also a new 25-year time limit for when it has to purge routine information, such as foreign business records, that have not been reviewed.