VIENNA

Like a crowd flooding the football field after a big win, families and friends rushed the tarmac at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Wednesday to greet the men and women of the 910th Airlift Wing as they debarked from their C-130H cargo aircraft after a four-month deployment in Southwest Asia.

Kids and spouses jumped up and down with excitement and carried signs welcoming their loved ones home with hugs and kisses and more than a few tears.

About 80 members of the 910th’s 757th Airlift Squadron, the 910th Maintenance Group and other supporting squadrons returned between 3:30 and 4 p.m.. They are about half of more that 170 citizen airmen returning after a 120-day deployment. The remainder deployed are scheduled to return soon, 910th officials said.

“After I give him a big hug, I’m going to buy my man a beer,” laughed Elizabeth Ference of Fowler, who was on hand to greet Air Force Lt. Col. Jay Ference, along with their sons, Levi, 5, and Canaan, 3, who were holding a sign saying “Welcome Home Daddy.” Also there were Ference’s parents, Sharon and Francis Ference of Hermitage, Pa.