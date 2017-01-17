YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University students visited a city about an hour from Youngstown, to appreciate its culture and gather new marketing ideas.

YSU’s Nonprofit Leadership group took the $800 trip to Pittsburgh, funded by the Student Government Association, in December to challenge students participating in a Regional Case Study Exercise at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The exercise gave students the chance to brainstorm ideas about marketing and use for a space within in the Trust Arts Education Center – where they were housed for the day.

Laura Dewberry, YSU’s Nonprofit Leadership director, most enjoyed seeing her students interact with “seasoned nonprofit professionals.”

“I really think [the students] helped and made these other professionals think,” she said. “I hope they gave each other ideas they maybe haven’t thought of. It is truly a team effort.”

Tabitha Richmond, Nonprofit Leadership group president, of Austintown, agreed: The volume of ideas circulating in the room she worked in for the day gave her fuel to bring back to her internship in Youngstown with Junior Achievement.

