WARREN

Derek T. Moore, 27, of Sunset Drive Northeast is charged with misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident and failure to yield in a crosswalk in a Dec. 20 accident at East Market and Chestnut Streets that injured a city man.

Moore will be arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court.

Traffic officer Ben Harrell of the Warren Police Department tracked Moore down by identifying the vehicle involved through surveillance video from two businesses and an eyewitness.

Using the witness’s partial license-plate identification and the state’s auto registration database, Harrell went to Moore’s home to find a car in the driveway matching the suspect vehicle.

Moore admitted being the driver during the accident, Harrell said.

With the help of a Vindicator article, the crash victim, Artem P. Brodeur, 23, of Ankeny, Iowa, was alerted that Harrell needed to speak to him to get additional information about the extent of his injuries.

