YOUNGSTOWN

Gaelynn Lea plays fiddle.

At 33, she has won National Public Radio’s 2016 Tiny Desk contest for her music, has played the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and has toured throughout Europe and the United States. Lea also has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. She advocates for the disabled and speaks on overcoming challenges and the joy of her musical pursuits.

She was in Youngstown Tuesday performing for an intimate audience at Morley Theater, downtown, thanks to the efforts of The Purple Cat and Golden String Radio.

The Purple Cat and Golden String Radio are local organizations — both under the direction of Jimmy Sutman — that provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in practical vocational activities, as well as artistic and recreational pursuits. Tuesday night’s performance at the West Boardman Street theater was part of a larger variety show featuring performers associated with Golden String Radio.

