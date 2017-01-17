JOBS
Update on Rominger Sports Complex in South Range School District is Thursday



Published: Tue, January 17, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

NORTH LIMA — Things are moving forward for the installation of a new stadium that will be located at the Rominger Sports Complex in the South Range School District.

There will be an informational update meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the K-12 Complex auditorium. Attendees will get updates on the project regarding the progress, what is next and what to expect by the fall. Information will be presented by BSHM Architects and Dr. Donald DeChellis, the project’s chairman.

