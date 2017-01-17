YOUNGSTOWN

A Salt Springs Road man was arraigned today in municipal court on his sixth OVI charge.

Vincent Tuchek, 46, also was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest and aggravated menacing after he was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Salt Springs Road. Judge Robert Milich set his bond at $35,000.

The OVI charge is a felony. Under Ohio law, a person can be charged with a felony if they have six OVIs within a 20-year period.

Police were called to Salt Springs Road Friday on a report of an accident, and when they arrived, they found Tuchek holding a 24-ounce can of beer next to a vehicle that was in a driveway, reports said.

An officer asked Tuchek to come with him because he wanted to question him about the accident and Tuchek immediately began swearing at and threatening the officers, city Prosecutor Dana Lantz said at Tuchek’s video arraignment.

“He basically gave everyone from the officers to the hospital staff to the deputies at the jail a hard time,” Lantz said.

Read more about the event in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.