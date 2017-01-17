JOBS
Send The Vindicator your Black History Month activities



Published: Tue, January 17, 2017 @ 1:29 p.m.

The Vindicator will again run a listing of Black History Month activities through the month of February. The deadline to submit your information is Saturday, Jan. 28.

Send the day, time, place of your event and if there is a cost to:

Black History Month Events, The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501

By email to news@vindy.com. Put Black History Month Events in the subject line.

Questions: Call 330-747-1471, exts. 1489 or 1254.

