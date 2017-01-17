OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman knew about the attack ahead of time, prosecutors said today as she appeared in court to answer charges of aiding and abetting her husband in the months before the rampage last June that left 49 people dead.

Noor Salman, 30, stood before a federal judge under tight security, looking downcast and bewildered. She did not enter a plea. When she was led back to jail, she locked eyes with her tearful uncle.

"She knew he was going to conduct the attack," federal prosecutor Roger Handberg told the judge. Handberg did not disclose any more details and declined to comment after the hearing.

Outside court, Salman's uncle Al Salman said his niece was innocent and did nothing to help her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 12 attack on the Pulse, a gay nightclub in Florida.

"She's a very soft and sweet girl," Salman said. "She would not hurt a fly."

In an indictment unsealed Monday, she was accused of aiding and abetting Mateen in providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group between April and June of last year. She was also accused of misleading and lying to police and the FBI during their investigation.

The indictment gave no additional details on Salman's actions.