YOUNGSTOWN — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Youngstown Branch will review key issues facing city school students, families and the community and how the organization’s interaction with Krish Mohip, Youngstown School’s CEO, has developed over his first six months on the job.

The branch will have a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its offices in the Cobbins Building, 1350 Fifth Ave., Suite 202.

These issues will be addressed: maintaining open lines of communication; ensuring the human and civil rights of schoolchildren, particularly those with disabilities; and holding Mohip accountable for the success of all students in specific academic and social areas.