SHARON, Pa.

A district attorney does not plan to file charges against a police officer who fatally shot a transgender Sharon man, the Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV News reports.

The officer fatally shot Sean Ryan Hake, 23, on Jan. 6 after responding to a domestic dispute at a Tamplin Street home.

In a 911 call, Hake’s mother says that her son was holding a razor blade to her neck.

Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson said during a news conference today that evidence gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police indicates the shooting of Hake was justified.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer, who was placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation. The American Civil Liberties Union has called upon officials to release the name of the involved officer, along with audio and video recordings related to the shooting.