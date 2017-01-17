COLUMBUS

Thirteen Republican state lawmakers, including Tim Ginter of Salem, R-5th, will attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as part of Ohio’s official legislative delegation.

Republican Gov. John Kasich also plans to attend.

The list includes six members from the Ohio Senate and seven from the Ohio House. Among those attending are Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina; Sens. Frank Hoagland, R-Adena, and Frank LaRose, R-Copley; and state Reps. Christina Hagan, R-Alliance, and Sarah LaTourette, R-Chesterland.

No Democratic lawmakers are part of this year’s Joint Committee to Attend the Inauguration of the President, but that’s not unusual.

Read more on the situation in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.