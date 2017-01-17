JOBS
Gas prices are lower in Ohio and below national average



Published: Tue, January 17, 2017 @ 5:42 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio gas prices are lower than they were a week ago and below the national average.

A gallon of regular gas in Ohio averaged $2.23 in today’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s down 13 cents from a week ago.

Ohio’s average was 11 cents below the average price of $2.34 reported nationally. The national average was 3 cents lower than it was a week ago.

Those prices are higher than at this time last year, when Ohio drivers were paying about $1.71 per gallon and the national average was $1.90.

AAA says the decrease in retail prices can be attributed to less demand and adequate supply, but adds that the downward trend may only be temporary.

