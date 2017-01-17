COLUMBUS

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Republican, has joined 12 other state attorneys general in filing a federal lawsuit to challenge a Department of the Interior regulation called the Stream Protection Rule.

Proponents of the rule, which, among other changes, would increase testing of streams associated with mining, say the added regulations are long-overdue for ensuring water quality.

In a statement, DeWine describes the rule as “unlawful” and burdensome for the coal industry. DeWine also joined the 12 other attorneys general, many of whom serve in coal-producing states, in urging the U.S. Congress to overturn the Stream Protection Rule via the Congressional Review Act. The Congressional Review Act, which is rarely used, gives lawmakers 60 days to review such rules before they take effect.

The Stream Protection Rule is set to take effect Thursday, the day before Republican Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.