NEW YORK (AP) — Less than 48 hours before President Barack Obama leaves office, CNN will air an intimate tribute told through the workdays and accounts of key White House staff members.

But however worthy it may be, this two-hour documentary, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST, may face a wary reception.

For those who have disagreed with Obama's policies and even questioned his citizenship the past eight years, this film is unlikely at such a late date to stir a reappraisal of his legacy or character.

Meanwhile, for others, the film will be yet another painful reminder of what will soon be over and what might have been.

Presumably without meaning to plumb the depths of despair gripping Obama's supporters, the program strikes an elegiac chord with its title: "The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House."

Spanning the past two months, "The End" ends, fittingly, with Obama's farewell address last week in Chicago.