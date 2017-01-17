YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set today at $50,000 for a Pasadena Avenue man who was arraigned in municipal court on a first degree felony cocaine charge.

Reports said officers found 29 grams of cocaine and $792 cash after arresting Marvin Reese, 43, during a traffic stop 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Shady Run Road and Cornell Avenue.

Reese also had a small amount of marijuana on him, reports said.

Reese had previously served 70 months in prison on a federal cocaine distribution charge.