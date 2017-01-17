JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Bond set at $50,000 for man caught with drugs during traffic stop



Published: Tue, January 17, 2017 @ 2:07 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set today at $50,000 for a Pasadena Avenue man who was arraigned in municipal court on a first degree felony cocaine charge.

Reports said officers found 29 grams of cocaine and $792 cash after arresting Marvin Reese, 43, during a traffic stop 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Shady Run Road and Cornell Avenue.

Reese also had a small amount of marijuana on him, reports said.

Reese had previously served 70 months in prison on a federal cocaine distribution charge.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes