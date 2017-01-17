AUSTINTOWN

In an emotional farewell speech, Michelle Obama told the nation, “Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life.”

A Mahoning Valley woman felt honored, too, during the remarks delivered Jan. 6 at the White House.

Austintown Elementary School counselor Kelley Mills was among the school counselors from across the country who stood onstage with Obama during her final speech as first lady.

“That was absolutely unbelievable to be a part of it,” said Mills, who stood at the back of the stage, several rows behind Obama.

Mills was in Washington, D.C., to be recognized as the 2017 Counselor of the Year State Representative for Ohio after being selected as Ohio’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year and overall School Counselor of the Year.

Mills’ D.C. visit included a personal meeting with the first lady.

“She came into the room and met all of us,” said Mills. “It was very sincere and very appreciative of the work we do as school counselors.”

Mills said Obama encouraged the group to “keep doing what we are doing, helping the little ones – and even though they [the Obamas] are leaving the White House, they are going to keep doing these initiatives that promote higher education and the youth.”

Mills also met numerous celebrities – including singer Usher and actor Connie Britton – who attended the first lady’s event.

