Austintown police arrest man, woman on theft charge



Published: Tue, January 17, 2017 @ 11:45 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a man and woman on a theft charge today.

According to a police report, Jaclyn K. Miller, 38, of Youngstown, is accused of taking $220 worth of merchandise from the J.C. Penney Store at 6000 Mahoning Ave.

Police also arrested Richard Gilbert, 42, of Poland, who was driving the car Miller left the store in, according to the report. He is charged with complicity to theft.

The pair will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Wednesday.

