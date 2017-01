YOUNGSTOWN — Anthony Sertick, a Youngstown Municipal Court magistrate for nearly 16 years, will formally announce his candidacy for judge of that court at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the offices of Keystone Media Group, Commerce Building, 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 199, downtown.

Judge Robert Milich cannot run for re-election because of age limitations. Feb. 1 is the filing deadline for the May 2 primary.