Anthony Brown gets 3-year probation for role in homicide case



Published: Tue, January 17, 2017 @ 3:18 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Hadley Avenue man, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing justice in a homicide case, has been placed on three years’ probation with a six-month suspended jail sentence.

Anthony M. Brown, 21, drew the sentence this afternoon from Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after the prosecution agreed to recommend probation for him.

Brown was charged with hindering the police investigation and apprehension of De’Ondre Gayles, 21, of Lemans Drive, Boardman, who was sentenced this month to 17 years in prison for the death of 20-year-old Ralph Thomas of Girard.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

