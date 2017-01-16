Staff report

WARREN

The Warren Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that occurred Jan. 6 just east of Arby’s restaurant on West Market Street.

At about 6 p.m., a male bicyclist was traveling east bound on West Market when he was struck from behind by a vehicle heading in the same direction. The vehicle left the scene. Anyone with any information on the accident is urged to call traffic investigator Ben Harrell at 330-841-2797.