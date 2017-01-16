WASHINGTON

Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week will feature country star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band Three Doors Down, organizers have announced.

The names add some celebrity flavor to an inaugural lineup that so far has been noticeably short on star power, with organizers insisting that Trump himself is the celebrity in chief for this inaugural.

Also performing at Thursday's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration:" The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, DJ RaviDrums and The Frontmen of Country, featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald.

"We're going to do something incredible," Trump said in a tweeted video promoting the concert. "That's going to be really fantastic."

Trump himself also will speak at the concert at the Lincoln Memorial, which organizers said "will serve as a tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at the Trump inaugural, citing disagreement with the president-elect's agenda and style. Singer Jenniefer Holliday canceled a planned inaugural performance over the weekend.

The celebrity wattage for Trump's inaugural festivities doesn't rival that of Barack Obama's inaugurations, which attracted top names including Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Hudson, among others. But Trump has insisted that's how he wants it, saying the swearing-in festivities should be about the people not the elites.

Greenwood, whose signature song is "God Bless the U.S.A.," has performed for past GOP presidential inaugurals. Voight has been a vocal Trump supporter.

Those set to perform at Trump's Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony include singer Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.