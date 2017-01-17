Combined dispatches

General Motors Co. plans to announce today that it will invest $1 billion in U.S. plants, adding more than 1,000 jobs, according to a source familiar with the automaker’s plans.

The new investment and jobs first was reported by the the Wall Street Journal.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, was told by a source that multiple factories will see investment, but GM won’t say where the new jobs will go.

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S.

Trump has threatened to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.

Trump praised Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last week for investing in the United States and adding jobs here. GM declined to comment Monday night and representatives with Trump’s transition team could not immediately be reached.

Although details of GM’s investment, including at which plants, and the timing of the investments, was not immediately known, its announcement of new U.S. jobs and investment has been previously scheduled — and was not in response to Trump, according to a source familiar with the company’s planning.

