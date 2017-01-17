LOWELLVILLE

The Veterans Service Council, an organization that brings together military veteran organizations in Mahoning County, installed new officers Monday at Lowellville City Hall.

New commander Jennifer Baun said she hopes to employ some of the methods that have worked well in the Northeast Ohio Women’s Veterans, of which she is president.

She and past commander Sam Swoger agree that participation in the council has been “down” in recent years.

“All social groups have problems,” Baun said of getting the amount of participation they would like.

One way she expects to improve in that area is to communicate the positive things the group does with greater use of web sites and a focus on single activities that veterans view in a positive manner.

“They don’t have to be involved in everything, but get involved in something and maybe that will draw them into to other things,” she said.

The VSC coordinates activities among more than 30 veterans organizations, 22 of which were represented at Monday’s meeting.

Among the activities are the Laying of the Roses for Vietnam veterans held in downtown Youngstown and the Veterans Day observance in the Mahoning County Courthouse rotunda.