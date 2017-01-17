YOUNGSTOWN

Fans of the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus apparently will not get another chance to see the show at the Covelli Center.

Stephen Payne, spokesman for the “Greatest Show on Earth’s” parent company, told The Vindicator Monday: “I fear Ringling Bros. has been there already for the last time.”

The last Youngstown shows were two months ago, Nov. 18 and Nov 19.

Kelsey Klim, director of marketing and sales for the Covelli Center, said personnel at the Covelli said it’s too soon to say what type of show will replace the circus, “but we’re certainly prepared to fill those dates.”

The circus announced that its last shows will be in May in Rhode Island and Uniondale, N.Y.

