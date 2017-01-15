Staff and wire report

Thousands of Americans, including a contingent from the Mahoning Valley, rallied across the country today to denounce Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

In Warren, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, was a featured speaker at a rally, march and program near Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders denounce efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Labor unions were a strong presence at the demonstration in a parking lot at Macomb Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren, where some people carried signs saying "Save our Health Care."

Lisa Bible, 55, of Bancroft, Michigan, said she has an autoimmune disease and high cholesterol. She said the existing law has been an answer to her and her husband's prayers, but she worries that if it's repealed her family may get stuck with her medical bills.

"I'm going to get really sick and my life will be at risk," said Bible, an online antique dealer.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to overturn and replace the Affordable Care Act and majority Republicans in Congress this week began the process of repealing it using a budget maneuver that requires a bare majority in the Senate.

"This is the wealthiest country in the history of the world. It is time we got our national priorities right," Sanders told the Michigan rally.

The law has delivered health coverage to about 20 million people but is saddled with problems such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.