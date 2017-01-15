JOBS
Packers bounce top-seeded Cowboys



Published: Sun, January 15, 2017 @ 8:31 p.m.

Green Bay will play in Atlanta for Super Bowl berth

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — This time it was a catch, and another win for the Green Bay Packers.

Call it a “Half Mary” from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline, and Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Packers to the NFC championship game with their eighth straight win while thwarting a huge Dallas rally in a 34-31 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday.

The throw on the run from Rodgers to Cook — confirmed on review — wasn’t nearly as debatable as Dez Bryant’s famous catch that wasn’t in the Cowboys’ divisional round loss to Green Bay two years ago.

Cook kept both feet inbounds with a knee just above the ground out of bounds.

And it came after the Cowboys tied the game twice in the final 5 minutes behind rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in their playoff debut.

