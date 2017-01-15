JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man finds partially decomposed body on shore of Lake Erie



Published: Sun, January 15, 2017 @ 4:29 p.m.

Associated Press

CONNEAUT, Ohio

Authorities in Ohio say a man walking along a Lake Erie beach found a partially decomposed body near the Pennsylvania state line.

The county medical examiner in Cleveland will attempt to identify the body.

Police say the body was discovered about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania state line near the Ohio city of Conneaut .

Cleveland officials say it’s not known yet whether the discovery is related to the crash of a plane that was carrying six people more than two weeks ago. Among them were John Fleming and his wife, Suzanne, both graduates of Boardman High School.

The plane went down in Lake Erie near Cleveland, about 60 miles from where the body was found.

Authorities say there’s also a missing person case from a boating accident this fall in nearby Fairport Harbor.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes