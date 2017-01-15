JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man, 4-year-old nephew killed in NE Ohio mobile home fire



Published: Sun, January 15, 2017 @ 5:50 p.m.

Associated Press

MALVERN, Ohio

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and his 22-year-old uncle died after being pulled from a mobile home that caught fire in eastern Ohio’s Carroll County.

The fire broke out Tuesday night at the residence near Malvern, roughly 15 miles southeast of Canton. The Repository in Canton reports that the man’s wife returned to find the home in flames and called 911.

County Sheriff Dale Williams says firefighters removed the man and the boy from the home, but they were pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams identified the victims as 4-year-old Gage Nichols and his uncle, Austin Meeks.

Investigators didn’t immediately release any details about what might have caused the blaze. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes