Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Minister DeVante Hudson, main speaker for Sunday’s commemoration of the life and values of civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., urged the black community to carry the weight of injustices and prejudice without rioting and violence.

He said the next generation of leaders is watching how current leaders handle adversity and injustice.

“Don’t use resistance against injustice to destroy, but to uplift. If you don’t carry the weight, your children will have to,” Rev. Mr. Hudson said at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee Commemorative Celebration at Greater Friendship Baptist Church on the city’s South Side.

The theme of the commemoration was “Remembering What is Civil and Doing What is Right.” About 300 people attended.

