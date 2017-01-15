JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Local Scouts learn winter survival skills at annual Klondike Derby



Published: Sat, January 14, 2017 @ 6:59 p.m.

CANFIELD

Huddling around a campfire, fishing and hiking through the woods are some of the things that come to mind when you think about Boy Scouts going off to camp.

But in the dead of winter? Not so much.

Yet that’s what nearly 200 Scouts from Mahoning and Trumbull counties did over the weekend during the annual Klondike Derby at Camp Stambaugh on Leffingwell Road.

The Derby has taken place every winter since 1949 with Scouts in the United States and Canada. It’s based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush in Alaska and generally consists of Scouts moving among several stations where they test their scouting skills and leadership abilities.

Damion said the scouts had trained for weeks to be prepared for the Derby. Besides getting ready for the competitive skills tests, they also were schooled by their troop leaders about how to dress for the weather.

“It’s to [help them] learn winter skills, to be prepared if they have to survive in a winter environment,” said Kurt Hilderbrand, scout-master of Troop 80.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes