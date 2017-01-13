YOUNGSTOWN — The NAACP Youngstown Branch will review key Issues facing city school students, families and the community and how the organization's interaction with Krish Mohip, Youngstown School's CEO, has developed over his first six months on the job.

The branch will have a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at its offices in the Cobbins Building, 1350 Fifth Ave., Suite 202.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will address these issues – maintaining open lines of communication; ensuring the human and civil rights of schoolchildren, particularly those who have disabilities; and holding Mohip accountable for the success of all students in specific academic and social areas.

Chapter president is George Freeman Jr.