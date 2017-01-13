WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan was promoted today to ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Legislative Branch Subcommittee, a position he said gives him more cache with others on the prestigious committee.

The new appointment also gives Ryan of Howland, D-13th, a seat at the leadership table when decisions are made by the leaders of the Appropriations Committee.

The committee oversees the Capitol police, the Library of Congress, the Government Accountability Office and is the place where members looking for better parking spaces and furniture go, he said.

“It’s a leadership position; there’s collegiality with other subcommittee members,” he said.

Also, Ryan will remain on the Defense Subcommittee and is joining the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, which controls spending on military construction projects, base realignment and closure, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He had to give up his seat on the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.