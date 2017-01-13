JOBS
Russian embassy mum on reported contacts between Trump aide, Moscow ambassador



Published: Fri, January 13, 2017 @ 5:44 p.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)

The Russian embassy here will neither confirm nor deny reports of frequent contacts between a top aide to President-elect Donald Trump and Moscow’s ambassador.

A senior official said today there were multiple phone calls between Trump aide Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador the same day Obama imposed sanctions as punishment for Russia trying to meddle in U.S. elections. The official was not authorized to confirm the contacts publicly and insisted on anonymity.

A Trump spokesman said a call took place a day earlier to exchange “logistical information.”

A Russian embassy spokesman told the Interfax news agency today, “The embassy isn’t commenting on multiple contacts with our counterparts here, which take place on a daily basis in line with the diplomatic practice.”

