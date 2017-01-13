JOBS
Police: Woman kidnapped as newborn 18 years ago is alive



Published: Fri, January 13, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A newborn girl stolen from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive – and overwhelmed – in South Carolina, where police accused the woman who raised her of kidnapping.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said today DNA analysis identified the young woman, who never knew that her birth name was Kamiyah Mobley. He said she's in good health but understandably overwhelmed.

Police arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro, S.C., on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

The sheriff said the woman's birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.

She was only eight hours old when she was taken by a woman posing as a nurse from University Medical Center in 1998.

