NRDC joins roster of presenting partners for Women's March on Washington



Published: Fri, January 13, 2017 @ 6:56 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP)

The Women’s March on Washington says it’s partnering with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Organizers for the march, which is planned for a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, announced the nonprofit environmental group would be a “presenting partner” in a statement Thursday.

The march already has some 150 partners listed on its website but says that as a presenting partner the council will endorse, promote, mobilize for and be one of the premiere sponsors of the march. The march previously announced Planned Parenthood would also be in the same category of sponsor.

In applying for a permit for the march on Jan. 21, organizers said they expect some 200,000 people to attend.

