Staff report

BOARDMAN

A New Middletown woman faces an assault charge after police said she attacked someone at a township restaurant.

Samantha Frye, 23, of Carousel Woods Drive surrendered to township police on a misdemeanor assault warrant Thursday, according to a police report.

The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 31 at Blue Wolf Tavern on U.S. Route 224.

When asked by a police officer at the scene about a report he had received she assaulted someone, Frye reportedly admitted she punched a woman at the bar because she recognized her as an acquaintance who “had relations with two of her [Frye’s] ex-boyfriends.”

