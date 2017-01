BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

AVERETTE, ANTHONY O 5/31/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired



CINTRON, DESTINY MARIE 3/11/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



DAVIDUK, KENNETH MORGAN III 1/23/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Probation Violation



DETORO, CHRISTOPHER S 5/8/1973 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



DUBOSE, CEYAINE DWAYNE JR 1/21/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



FRANKLIN, KEITH 7/24/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



GIBSON, EDWARD OGDEN JR 7/9/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

GLENN, HARDRICK JAVELL 10/7/1957 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Rape



HAUCK, THOMAS A 8/13/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

JONES, MARVIN E 12/14/1955 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

MARAVOLA, MATTHEW JAMES 4/24/1970 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Receiving Stolen Property

MCGUIRE, KENNETH PAUL JR 6/30/1952 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Gross Sexual Imposition



SPITLER, GENE RYAN 8/20/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents



TABOR, TRISTAN MARYANN 6/17/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



TOLES, WALTER L 3/5/1965 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



TOTTA, MATTHEW 1/29/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

WHITE, MELVIN V 1/21/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



WHITMAN, KATELYN M 8/19/1989 Theft



WILLIAMS, CARLA 8/22/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



ZHANG, RONG 7/24/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BROWN, DANA L 7/14/1987 12/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



COMSTOCK, DAVID 4/5/1991 12/26/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



EDMONDS, TERRENCE B 4/12/1987 12/13/2016 BONDED OUT



HASLAM, JOHN 11/25/1962 1/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HEIGLEY, NATHAN ANDREW 3/7/1978 12/31/2016 BONDED OUT

KALASKY, KIMBERLY A 5/10/1981 11/17/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LUZIER, JUSTIN MITCHELL 12/3/1988 11/22/2016 BONDED OUT

MINEARD, TRACY A 6/23/1983 9/15/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MITCHELL, TIFFANY C 2/16/1988 1/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MORRIS, CATHY A 7/13/1959 1/12/2017 BONDED OUT



NEAL, EARL 9/20/1975 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT



NICKERSON, TEEAIRA LASHAE 11/23/1989 1/8/2017 BONDED OUT



RIOS, NOEL A 5/2/1985 1/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ROLAND, RONNELL TIWAN 1/23/1995 1/13/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



SALINAS, COVEY 1/21/1988 1/10/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SLIPSKI, KIMBERLY MARIE 10/9/1976 1/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SOICH, ELIZABETH A 12/23/1980 10/14/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



STEVENS, KAITLYNN NICOLE 8/1/1996 11/15/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TOTTA, MATTHEW 1/29/1991 1/12/2017 CR4 SUMMONS