Staff report

WARREN

The rain-swollen Mahoning River rose to more than 14 feet today in Leavittsburg and Youngstown, flooding roadways in all the familiar places in Trumbull County.

Those included the Meadowbrook neighborhood across Leavitt Road from Canoe City MetroPark, the part of Pine Avenue near the former Republic Steel plant and Perkins Park.

The National Weather Service said flooding at Leavittburg is likely to drop below the 10-foot flood stage by Saturday afternoon.

