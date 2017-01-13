JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Leavittsburg flooding expected to drop below 10-foot level Saturday



Published: Fri, January 13, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

The rain-swollen Mahoning River rose to more than 14 feet today in Leavittsburg and Youngstown, flooding roadways in all the familiar places in Trumbull County.

Those included the Meadowbrook neighborhood across Leavitt Road from Canoe City MetroPark, the part of Pine Avenue near the former Republic Steel plant and Perkins Park.

The National Weather Service said flooding at Leavittburg is likely to drop below the 10-foot flood stage by Saturday afternoon.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes